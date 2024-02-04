[Watch] Cameron Green plucks a stunning diving catch to dismiss Roston Chase in AUS vs WI 2nd ODI

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green took a scintillating catch to dismiss West Indies batter Roston Chase during the second ODI in Sydney on Sunday (February 4).

The sharp catch came during the 41st over of the West Indies innings. Sean Abbott bowled a good-length ball and Chase played towards the mid-wicket.

Green made a full-stretch dive to his left to pluck it with his fingertips. He has a habit of plucking such catches at gully and he’s done something similar at mid-wicket.

Watch the catch below:

Expand Tweet

With the wicket, Australia reduced the visitors to 167/9.

Cameron Green’s Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs in 2nd ODI

A clinical all-around show helped Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Australia posted 258/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Sean Abbott top scored with 69 off 63 balls, including four sixes and one boundary. Matthew Short also chipped in 41 off 55 deliveries, while Cameron Green contributed 33 off 41.

Gudakesh Motie starred with the ball for West Indies, returning with figures of 3/28, while Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shephard bagged two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, West Indies were bundled out for 175 in 43.3 overs. Keacy Carty (40 off 51), skipper Shai Hope (29 off 65) and Roston Chase (25 off 41) got starts but failed to consolidate and take the team past the finish line.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott bagged three wickets apiece for India, while Will Sutherland picked up two wickets.

With the win, Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The hosts won the opening game by eight wickets, thanks to a four-fer from Xavier Barlett and half-centuries from Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Steve Smith.

The action will now shift to Manuka Oval in Canberra for the third and final ODI. The two teams will then play in a three-match T20I series.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs WI 2nd ODI scorecard.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App