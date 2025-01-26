[Watch] Captain Suryakumar Yadav bows down to Tilak Varma after match-winning 72* in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I 

Tilak Varma played an excellent knock of 72 runs off 55 deliveries to help Team India win the second T20I of their ongoing series against England. After his one-man show, skipper Suryakumar Yadav bowed down to him as India took a 2-0 lead in the series.

India won the toss and invited England to bat first in Chennai. The visitors posted 165 on the board. In response, India lost wickets at regular intervals, with none of their specialist batters except Varma managing to touch the 20-run mark.

Varma came out to bat at number three in the powerplay and remained unbeaten till the end. He smashed four fours and five sixes to guide India home with two wickets in hand.

BCCI shared a clip of Tilak Varma's celebrations on their X profile. At the 1.04 mark, fans can watch the moment where Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrated the win by bowing down to each other with a big smile on their faces.

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also lauded Varma for his knock. The entire MA Chidambaram Stadium was at its feet as the Indian youngster continued his purple patch in the shortest format of the game.

Tilak Varma sets new world record during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I match

As mentioned ahead, Varma is enjoying a purple patch in his T20I career right now. He smashed back-to-back unbeaten centuries during India's tour of South Africa in November and followed it up with an unbeaten 19* in the first T20I against England.

Thanks to his 72* off 55 in the second T20I, Varma has broken New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman's record for the most runs in T20Is without being dismissed. Varma has scored 318 runs since the last time he lost his wicket. Chapman previously held the top spot with 271 runs.

