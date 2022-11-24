[Watch] Captains Shikhar Dhawan & Kane Williamson unveil the trophy for IND vs NZ ODIs

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson got together and shared some light moments ahead of the ODI series between the two nations starting from Friday at Eden Park, Auckland.

In a video posted by BCCI, the two captains were seen meeting each other and exchanging pleasantries. Both Dhawan and Williamson once played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL and their camaraderie was visible. The duo then posed for the cameras with the trophy for the winners of the ODI series.

Here's the video:

I don't fear losing the captaincy job: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been quite impressive as India's ODI captain, with series wins over West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year. The southpaw has also been named as the new captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Modern-day cricket has become result-oriented and it brings a lot of pressure on the captain. However, Shikhar Dhawan claimed that he wasn't going to stress too much about the result.

Here's what he said speaking to the reporters ahead of the ODI series:

"Jobs come and go, no worries. Humne khaali haath aana hai, khaali haath hi jaana hai. Yeh sab toh yahin reh jaana hai. To uska merko koi darr nahi. (We come into the world empty-handed and leave empty-handed. All this just remains here. I don't fear losing the captaincy job). (Just because) I'm the captain, I don't want to put that load on myself, saying ‘Okay, I have to do it this way or that way.’ I will just play the game based on our team goals, based on what the team demands, what it needs."

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

