[Watch] Carl Hooper's emotional reaction after West Indies' historic Test win against Australia at the Gabba

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper failed to control his emotions after the Caribbean side registered a historic Test win against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (January 28).

After a dismal loss in the first Test in Adelaide last week, West Indies made a stellar comeback in the second Test. The batting unit performed inspirationally in the first innings after overcoming a collapse, scoring 311 runs. The bowling department did a fine job of restricting the hosts to 289, who declared their innings.

In tricky conditions, West Indies could only manage to score 193 runs in the second innings before getting all out, setting a target of 216 for the hosts. Shamar Joseph (7/68) then bowled a phenomenal spell on Sunday, bravely battling an injury issue to lead his side to a memorable Test victory.

It was the first Test win for West Indies against Australia in 21 years. It was also their maiden triumph in a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years.

Carl Hooper, who was part of the West Indies playing XI in their last Test win in Australia in 1997, could not contain his emotions after the victory on Sunday. He was spotted in tears celebrating the momentous occasion for the West Indies cricket team in Australia after the conclusion of the match.

You can watch the emotional moment in the video below:

"We won a Test match in Australia and that's a huge moment"- West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

Speaking at the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was ecstatic and proud of his team's effort. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"We won a Test match in Australia and that's a huge moment. My message to the group is it's just the beginning and it has to continue. I am extremely proud as a captain. Rodney Hogg said we are pathetic and hopeless and I would like to ask him are these muscles big enough for him?"

He added:

"Probably an hour before play I knew that Shamar could bowl. The doctor gave him an injection. He is a superstar. The belief is exceptional. This is just the beginning and continue playing with heart. Very proud of the guys. They showed a lot of heart, especially after the first Test. It was good to see Hodge and Josh put up a great show with the bat. Yeah of course, the more Test cricket the batter. I would love more Test cricket for sure."

The three-match ODI series between the two sides will commence on February 2 in Melbourne.

