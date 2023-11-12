[Watch] Centurion Shreyas Iyer slams 3 sixes against Logan van Beek in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 128 runs off 94 balls, including five sixes and 10 boundaries. During his century, he also shared a 208-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket.

One of the highlights of Iyer's run-fest was the 49th over of India's innings when he went berserk against Logan van Beek. The middle-order batter slammed three sixes and one boundary as the over yielded 25 runs and laid the platform for India's 400+ total.

For the unversed, Shreyas Iyer has been phenomenal with the bat in the marquee ICC tournament. He has amassed 421 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.16, including one ton and three half-centuries.

Iyer will now look to deliver in the upcoming semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s centuries set 411-run target for Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

A clinical batting performance from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India post 410/4 against the Netherlands in their allotted 50 overs. Apart from Iyer, Rahul hit 102 runs off 64 deliveries, including four maximums and 11 boundaries.

During the knock, the wicketkeeper-batter became the fastest Indian to slam a century in the World Cups (62 balls). The 31-year-old broke the previous record held by India skipper Rohit Sharma (63 balls vs Pakistan).

The fastest World Cup ton record is held by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who slammed a 40-ball century vs the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli also chipped in with half-centuries, scoring 61 (54), 51 (32), and 51 (56), respectively.

Bas de Leede emerged as the pick of the Netherlands, finishing with figures of 2/82, while Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren settled for one wicket apiece.

