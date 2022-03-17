[Watch] Centurions Usman Khawaja, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan write their names on Karachi honours board

Australian opener Usman Khawaja and the Pakistani duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan etched their names on the honors board at the National Stadium in Karachi following their magnificent knocks in the recently-concluded Test.

In a video shared by the official handle of Pakistan cricket, the trio can be seen writing their names on the honor board.

Khawaja missed out on a well-deserved three-figure score in the Rawalpindi Test. However, he racked up a brilliant 160 off 369 deliveries in Karachi to help Australia pile up 556/9 declared in their first innings.

Khawaja's knock looked even better after the Mitchell Starc-led Australian attack made brilliant use of the reverse-swing. The Aussies knocked over the home side for a mere 148 in their first innings.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan racked up centuries to defy Australia

It looked like the Pakistan-born Australian would lead his side to a memorable victory in Karachi after the visitors set the hosts an improbable target of 504 in just over five sessions.

However, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had other ideas. Babar, who was the leading scorer for his team in their first innings, dug deep and ended up carving out a masterclass for the ages.

The skipper came to the crease after Pakistan lost two quick wickets in the form of Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. Along with Shafique, Azam added 200+ runs in just over three sessions.

It was an innings full of grit, patience, skill, and one which displayed Azam's unrelenting desire to succeed against all odds. He racked up his maiden Test hundred after a gap of more than two years. He then went on to add 96 more runs to overhaul Michael Atherton's record of most runs by a skipper in a fourth innings.

Babar was eventually dismissed for 196. With Nathan Lyon chipping in with two back-to-back wickets, it looked like the skipper's efforts would go in vain.

However, Rizwan ensured that this wasn't the case as the feisty wicketkeeper-batsman completed his second hundred in the format. He stayed until the end to help his side eke out a draw for the ages.

