[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara in disbelief as Taijul Islam cleans him up with an absolute beauty late on Day 1

Cheteshwar Pujara's wait for a Test hundred since 2019 continues as he was dismissed for 90 towards the end of Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Pujara had built a solid partnership with Shreyas Iyer and the duo seemed keen to return to the pavilion unscathed at the end of the day's play. However, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam got the second new ball to grip and turn off the surface and that led to Pujara's undoing.

The ball turned just enough to beat Cheteshwar Pujara's forward defense and flick the off-stump on its way. Pujara was shell-shocked but there was nothing much he could do as it was an absolute beauty from Taijul.

Cheteshwar Pujara & Shreyas Iyer stabilized India's faltering innings

Team India were in a tricky situation at 112/4 when Rishabh Pant was dismissed. However, Pujara then got the support of Shreyas Iyer as the duo began to consolidate the visitors' first innings.

Pujara continued to bat in his own way, wearing down the Bangladesh bowlers and taking advantage of the loose deliveries. Iyer, at the other end, took more chances to dominate the spinners and kept the scoreboard ticking.

The duo seemed comfortable at the crease and when Iyer survived twice due to pure luck, the visitors must have hoped that the two batters would end Day 1 unbeaten.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns In the last 51 innings - Pujara has 14 fifties but no hundreds, he has fought numerous times for India still the hundred is staying away. In the last 51 innings - Pujara has 14 fifties but no hundreds, he has fought numerous times for India still the hundred is staying away. https://t.co/aUZektF8yo

But Pujara's wicket has certainly given the hosts a renewed vigor and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the Indian innings early on Day 2.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

