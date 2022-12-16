[WATCH] Cheteshwar Pujara ends century drought after 52 innings, celebrates it in style

India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara once again shone against Bangladesh in the ongoing Chattogram Test on Friday, December 16. The right-hander hit an unbeaten 102 off 130 balls, in a knock that included 13 boundaries. He also ended his century drought after 52 innings (last in Jan 2019).

The Test specialist stitched together a 113-run stand with Shubman Gill (110) for the second wicket and then added 75* runs for the third wicket. The visitors finally declared their innings at 258/2, stretching their lead to 512 runs with 12 overs left on Day 3.

The veteran was extremely relieved to bring up his century after a long gap. He looked delighted as he reached the feat with a boundary and celebrated it with Virat Kohli.

You can watch a video of the moment below:

Handsome Ex Cricketer @old_cricketer पुजारा का ये शतक उस भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के लिए बहुत जरूरी था जिसे फाइनल पहुंचने के लिए लगभग सारे टेस्ट मैच जीतने हैं।

पुजारा भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के सबसे बड़े स्तंभ में से एक है।

आत्मविश्वास के लिए जरूरी शतक

4 साल बाद

Pujara's international century comes after an exceptional season for Sussex in county cricket. He amassed 1,094 runs in the County Championship Division Two and 624 in the Royal London One Day Cup.

The 34-year-old also scored 90 off 203 balls in the first innings as India posted 404. So far, Pujara has scored 379 runs in four Tests at an average of 54.14 this year, including a ton and three half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s ton helps India set a 513-run target against Bangladesh

Pujara’s hundred has helped Team India set a large target of 513 runs for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Gill also brought up his maiden century in Test cricket. He scored 110 runs off 152 balls, in a knock that included three sixes and 10 fours. Stand-in captain KL Rahul, though, missed out on a big score, scoring 23 off 62 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 19.

Earlier in the day, the hosts were bowled out for 150 as Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj also bagged three scalps while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each to give India a massive 254-run lead.

India will now look to wrap up the opening Test on Day 4 and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The second Test of the series in Mirpur will start on December 22.

