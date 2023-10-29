[Watch] Chris Woakes cleans up Shubman Gill with a jaffa in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash 

England pacer Chris Woakes provided the first breakthrough for his side by dismissing India opener Shubman Gill in the World Cup clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The seamer bowled the right-handed batter with a jaffa. Gill departed for just nine runs off 13 balls as India lost their first wicket for 26 runs.

The dismissal took place on the last ball of the fourth over of India’s innings. Chris Woakes bowled a full-length, pitched-up delivery around off that nipped back in.

Gill went for the drive, but there was enough gap between the bat and pad. The ball entered the gap and crashed onto the stumps. As a result, the Punjab-born batter failed to deliver in his first outing against England in ODIs.

In the World Cup, Gill has amassed 104 runs in four innings, including one half-century against Bangladesh.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli depart cheaply after England chose to bowl against India in World Cup match

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departed cheaply after England captain Jos Buttler chose to bowl against India in the World Cup match. Kohli was caught by Ben Stokes at mid-off for a nine-ball duck off David Willey in the seventh over.

At the time of writing, India were 28/2 after seven overs, with India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

India and England have fielded an unchanged side in the game.

The hosts are coming off the back of five consecutive wins in the marquee ICC tournament. The Men in Blue beat Australia by six wickets to begin their World Cup campaign.

Team India then defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets before registering seven-wicket wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh. In their last outing, Rohit Sharma and Co. beat New Zealand by four wickets.

England, on the other hand, has been dismal in the World Cup so far. They began the 50-over tournament poorly as they lost to England by nine wickets. Jos Buttler and Co., though, bounced back to beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

However, the English team failed to consolidate as they lost three consecutive games against Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka by 69, 229 runs and eight wickets, respectively.