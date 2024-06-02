[Watch] Chris Wood opts not to run out Matt Parkinson after he gets struck by the ball during the Vitality T20 Blast contest 

Hampshire bowler Chris Wood won hearts with an incredible gesture that upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket' during the ongoing clash against Kent in the Vitality T20 Blast in Southampton. The left-arm pacer refused to run out Matt Parkinson at the non-striker's in the final over of the innings after the ball struck the latter.

In the penultimate ball of the first innings, Wood bowled a full delivery that Joey Evison tried to smash down the ground. However, the ball proceeded to hit Matt Parkinson at the non-striker's end, and he fell in a heap well out of his crease. The ball deflected right back to Wood, who could have easily executed a run-out and wrapped up the innings.

However, the bowler simply chose to return back to his bowling mark while Parkinson could recover from the blow and slowly return to the non-striker's end. Kent ended up scoring a boundary off the final ball to take their score to 165/9.

Trending

Have a look at the incident right here:

Expand Tweet

Wood ended with figures of 2/19, and was the pick of the Hampshire bowlers. As of writing, the game is well poised with Hampshire placed at 83/3 in the 13th over. Matt Parkinson has bowled three overs in his spell, conceding only 15 runs without taking a wicket so far.

Nepal's wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh was given the 2022 Spirit of Cricket Award for a similar gesture

During a contest between Nepal and Ireland in February 2022, wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh refused to run out Andy McBrine, after the latter collided with the bowler, Kamal Airee, and fell on the pitch while trying to take a quick single.

The bowler completed the throw towards the keeper while McBrine was miles away from the crease. However, Aasif Sheikh did not dislodge the bails and allowed McBrine to re-enter the crease.

Expand Tweet

He was adjudged the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2022 for his gesture, which had won hearts all over the globe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback