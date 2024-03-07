[Watch] Classic set-up from Ravindra Jadeja foxes Joe Root for a plumb LBW in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Ravindra Jadeja got one ball to turn big and the other to come straight, which trapped England's Joe Root plumb in front in the final Test of the series in Dharamsala on Thursday.

It was the classic set-up from Jadeja, aided by the natural variation of the pitch. The first ball of the 45th over was pitched on the off-stump and wizzed past Root's outside edge as he tried to push at it.

The next ball landed in the same area and as the batter played for the turn, it skidded through to hit him in front. The on-field umpire gave out straightaway and Root reviewed it in the last second, but only to see three reds on Hawk-Eye.

Watch it here:

Ravindra Jadeja has previously talked about how he often just tries to pitch the ball in the same area and doesn't do much different to get the ball to go straight.

Natural variation of the pitch like this is more evident on the first days of a Test when the wicket isn't crumbling enough to make the ball turn every time. Sometimes it just naturally lands on the leather part of the ball and skids through.

It's arduous to read for the batter because even if you try and play inside the line, the ball would threaten to take the edge to the slip. Jadeja's extraordinary skill of bowling with short intervals between deliveries and pitching it in the same spot makes him stand-out from other bowlers in this regard.

Jadeja's wicket of Root was the third in quick succession for India

It was the third wicket in the session for India and all came in quick succession. Kuldeep Yadav first dismissed Zak Crawley with a beauty and then followed it up by getting Jonny Bairstow out cheaply.

Root's wicket reduced England to 175/5, all but undoing the excellent start they got from their openers. Catch it all here.

