[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav clean-bowls Zak Crawley with a dipping and turning delivery

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav out-foxed England opener Zak Crawley with a steller turner at the Himachal Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Crawley was batting at 79 (108) and looked set for a big one. It needed something special from India to get him out and Kuldeep got everything right to dismiss him.

After bowling a lot of flat deliveries to the England batter, he looped up the second ball of the 38th over with a lot of revs behind it. Crawley came forward outside the off-stump to try and drive it through the off-side. But after drifting in the air away from the Englishman, the ball dipped in front of him, creating a big gap between the bat and the pad.

That gap was utilized after the ball pitched and turned massively into the right-hander and hit the top of his leg-stump.

It was almost the trademark Kuldeep Yadav ball. He has used the same to dismiss many other excellent players of spin in international cricket, including Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell.

Unless you read the drift and the drop - which is among the most difficult things to do - it is almost impossible to play. Everything from the action hints that the ball would be full and wide away from the batter but it's always targeting the stumps.

The spinner has started to add more pace and momentum behind the ball which makes it even more difficult to read.

India in familiar waters after Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Zak Crawley

The wicket has united Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease - the two players who have put up many a big partnership against India before.

The pitch is to their liking as well because apart from the oddball, there's not much turn for the spinners yet.

