[WATCH] "Colors, smiles and more" - Team India celebrates Holi ahead of the 4th Test against Australia

Team India cricketers indulged themselves by celebrating Holi on Tuesday, March 7, ahead of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricketers were seen splashing colors on each other. Skipper Rohit Sharma was among the most active as he was the one who rubbed colors on his teammates' faces.

The celebration began inside the dressing room and it even continued inside the team bus, where Rohit was spotted splashing 'gulal' (colored powder) on Virat Kohli's face.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav also joined the celebrations along with other support staff.

The BCCI shared the video with the caption:

"Colors, smiles & more! Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad."

BCCI @BCCI



Do not miss Colours, smiles & more! 🥳Do not miss #TeamIndia ’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 https://t.co/jOAKsxayBA

Speaking of the series, India currently lead the four-match rubber by a 2-1 margin. They won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before going down to Australia in the third game in Indore.

Rohit and Co. will be desperate to win the final Test and book their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is scheduled to be played at the Oval in June.

"You need a little bit of luck sometimes in these situations" - Rahul Dravid backs underfire KS Bharat

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming… KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming…

Rishabh Pant's unavailability opened the door for KS Bharat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While he has been top-notch with the gloves on, the Andhra cricketer has failed to live up to the hype with the bat.

While a certain section has backed Ishan Kishan to replace Bharat, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has thrown his support behind the under-fire cricketer.

"You need a little bit of luck sometimes in these situations, and he's probably not had that," Dravid told reporters. "But no, I think he's shaping up really well, he's been playing really well.

"He's keeping really nicely for us which is really important as well. I think you've just got to put, sometimes, the batting performances in perspective a little bit, and be a little bit understanding of it."

The fourth Test is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9.

Also Read: [WATCH] Indian cricketers celebrate Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test against Australia

Poll : 0 votes