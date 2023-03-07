[WATCH] Indian cricketers celebrate Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test against Australia

Team India cricketers were seen celebrating Holi inside the team bus ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. The final fixture of the four-match series is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9.

In a video shared by Shubman Gill, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted celebrating the festival of colors. Kohli was even seen singing a trending peppy song in front of the camera, while Rohit was spotted throwing 'gulal' (colored powder) from behind.

Sharing the video, Gill wrote:

"Happy holi from @indiancricketteam 🧡💙🤍."

Rohit also shared a picture from the celebrations on his official Instagram handle. Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, among others, were spotted in the image.

"Happy Holi guys," Rohit captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Co. have already reached Ahmedabad and have had a couple of training sessions. They have a lot of work to do, having lost the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium by nine wickets. It was only their third defeat in the last 10 years.

However, the hosts still lead the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin. They will have to win the last match to book a berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is scheduled to be played at the Oval in June.

Ishan Kishan likely to make India Test debut in Ahmedabad

After KS Bharat failed to make a mark in the first three Tests of the series, the Indian think tank is likely to hand a debut cap to Ishan Kishan in the final fixture, according to a report in the Indian Express.

If he makes it to the playing XI, it will be a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant, who is out of action after suffering a fatal car crash.

Ishan, meanwhile, was called upon to bat in the nets ahead of Bharat and was given an extended session. With his aggressive brand of cricket, the southpaw could inject some firepower into the batting unit.

