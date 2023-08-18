[Watch] Comical running costs Rakheem Cornwall his wicket in the second game of CPL 2023

West Indian all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall was dismissed for a first-ball duck thanks to lackadaisical running off the first legal delivery of the Barbados Royal innings against St.Lucia Kings. The incident occurred in the second game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 in St.Lucia.

Coming off a disappointing first game against the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the season opener, the Kings posted a mammoth 201/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals were off to the worst possible start as a wide was followed by Cornwall heaving a delivery to short fine leg off the second delivery. He set off for a single but lazily trodded in his tracks to fall woefully short of the crease to be dismissed for a duck.

Here is the video of the comical schoolboy run out of the big West Indian:

With 242 runs in nine games, Cornwall played a vital role in the side finishing atop the points table and reaching the final last season. The 30-year-old has played ten Tests for the West Indies, including the recent series defeat against India.

The dismissal set the cat against the pigeons as the Royals lost their second wicket also in the opening over to fall to 4/2 after just three deliveries.

Barbados Royals open their CPL campaign with a crushing defeat

Coming off a sensational season a year ago where they barely missed out on winning their third CPL title, Barbados Royals suffered a heavy 54-run defeat in their opening game.

St.Lucia won the toss and batted first in their second game on back-to-back days following the 11-run defeat in the opener against the Jamaica Tallawahs. Captain Faf du Plessis led the charge, scoring a quick-fire 46 off 32 deliveries, and was well supported by fellow opener Johnson Charles as the duo added 61 for the opening wicket in only 34 balls.

The Zimbabwean pair of Sean Williams (47 off 30) and Sikandar Raza ( 23 off 13) further accelerated the scoring rate and helped the Kings post a formidable 201 on the board.

New skipper Rovman Powell, who led the Jamaica Tallawahs to the title last season, endured a dismal start to his Royals' stint. The middle-order batter was dismissed for a three-ball duck after watching his team concede above 200 in the first innings. Following a dismal opening over and the dismissal of Powell, the Royals surrendered meekly to fall short of the target by 54 runs.

The 30-year-old, incidentally, led the West Indies to a spectacular 3-2 T20I series win against the mighty Indians recently.