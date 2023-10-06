[Watch] Comical running from Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi results in run-out during PAK vs NED 2023 ODI World Cup clash

Pakistan batters Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi made a comedy of errors while running between the wickets during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands on Friday (October 6). Their lack of decisiveness and alertness resulted in a hilarious run-out dismissal.

Nawaz was batting well at that juncture, resurrecting Pakistan's innings in the slog overs after a mini-collapse in the middle phase. On the second ball of the 47th over, Shaheen Afridi attempted a reverse sweep against off-spinner Ackermann and missed it.

Mohammad Nawaz wanted to steal a single and ran halfway before Shaheen sent him back. He managed to get back in time before the throw arrived at his end. However, the bowler failed to collect the ball and it went towards the mid-on region.

Spotting the misfield, Shaheen Afridi called for the single without realizing Nawaz was already backing up too far inside the crease at the other end. Mohammad Nawaz tried his best to complete the run but he fell short as the fielder Van Meekeren fired in a direct throw to the stumps.

You can watch the video of the run-out below:

Expand Tweet

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan's half-centuries help Pakistan to 286 against Netherlands in Hyderabad

After being asked to bat first in the contest, Pakistan got off to a poor start as their top order collapsed meekly. Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul-Haq (15), and Babar Azam failed with the bat as Pakistan were reduced to 38/3 in 9.1 overs.

Saud Shakeel (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (68) rescued their side from a tricky position with an aggressive 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The Dutch bowlers then dismissed the duo in quick succession to bring their side back on top. Mohammad Nawaz (39), Shadab Khan (32), Shaheen Afridi (13*), and Haris Rauf (16) chipped in with useful contributions down the order to help the Men in Green to a decent total.