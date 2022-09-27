[WATCH] CPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz drops sitter, pulls out of Azam Khan’s catch at last moment

In what came as a surprising incident in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurabaz dropped a sitter while playing against the Barbados Royals (BR) in Guyana on Tuesday (September 27).

He pulled out of Azam Khan’s catch during the 19th over as the ball apparently disappeared in the sunlight for a few seconds.

Gurbaz shielded the ball for a long time to complete the catch but decided against it at the last moment. Skipper Shimron Hetmyer and the other fielders who encircled the keeper, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, and Imran Tahir, were totally shocked.

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, Azam survived twice in the same over as Gudakesh Motie dropped him at deep mid-wicket, which ended in a six.

CPL 2022: Azam Khan helps Warriors set a target of 196 against Royals in Qualifier 1

The Pakistan-based right-handed batter slammed a 35-ball 52 to help his team reach 195/5 in 20 overs. He also shared a crucial 90-run partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall for the third wicket.

Khan was eventually dismissed in the 20th over by Romario Shephard. The latter emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors and finished with figures of 2/29. Meanwhile, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan and Junior Sinclair settled for one wicket each.

The winner of the match will enter the final of CPL 2022, scheduled to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday (September 30).

The losing side will get another chance to qualify for the finals. They will play against the winner of Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallwahs (Eliminator) in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (September 28).

The Royals, who topped the points table with eight wins in 10 matches, are chasing their third title in the CPL.

They were crowned champions in 2014 and 2019. The Warriors, on the other hand, have ended up as runners-up thrice in the tournament.

