[Watch] Crowd erupts with a loud cheer after Jasprit Bumrah hit a four against Mark Wood's 149.7kmph delivery in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showed off his batting skills with a crucial contribution of 16 (25) against England in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday (October 29) in Lucknow.

He came into bat during the 42nd over after the dismissal of Mohammed Shami. and gave decent support to Suryakumar Yadav. The duo added 25 crucial runs to take India to a respectable total. Bumrah's lone boundary came in the 46th over against Mark Wood.

Wood bowled a fuller delivery at a pace of 149.7kph, but it did not deter Jasprirt Bumrah. He cleared his front foot and hit the ball towards the right of the mid-on fielder to pick up a crucial boundary. The fans at the stadium loved Jasprit Bumrah's batting effort and roared thunderously in applause after the ball reached the boundary ropes.

You can watch Jasprit Bumrah's shot in the video below:

Rohit, Suryakumar, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah help India to 229/9 against England in Lucknow

After being asked to bat first, Indian batters struggled on a two-paced surface in Lucknow. English pacers bowled well and triggered a top-order collapse by reducing India to 40/3 in 11.5 overs. Rohit Sharma (87) and KL Rahul (39) then played together for around 19 overs and put together 91 runs to resurrect the innings.

However, both departed after attempting big shots, leaving their side in trouble ahead of the final phase of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav (49) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) added crucial runs in the death overs to take India to 229/9 in the end.

David Willey (3/45), Adil Rashid (2/35), and Chris Woakes (2/33) were the picks of English bowlers. Woakes reflected on the first innings action during the break and said:

"Nice to go off with the new ball. It's been a tough tournament for us and that's an area we needed to improve on. It's nice to get some rhythm today. It's always nice when you're in rhythm so you don't mind it (bowling in the humidity). We got a decent start and put them under pressure early on. I felt like I missed my lengths early on in the tournament, a bit uncharacteristic."

He added:

"Today, we found that rhythm and it helped. (Fielding) We always talk about fielding being an attitude thing. It really set the tone for us in the field in the first half. (Conditions) There's a bit of turn and a bit two-paced. I'm no expert but we're hopeful it'll get a little bit better to bat on. We would take that score at the start. So, hopefully, we can bat well and chase it down."