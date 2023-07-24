[Watch] Daren Ganga sings Bollywood song as rain delays Day 5 of India vs West Indies Test

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga flaunted his singing skills as rain delayed start to Day 5 start of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Monday (July 24).

The cricketer-turned-commentator sang the famous 1991 Bollywood song, ‘Pehla Nasha’, originally sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan in a pre-match show.

The ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ (One who wins is the king) movie song features superstar Aamir Khan and actress Ayesha Jhulka, which released in 1992.

Watch Daren Ganga’s singing (from 20:55 onwards) video below:

For the uninitiated, Ganga represented the West Indies from 1998 to 2008. He played 48 Tests, scoring 2160 runs, including three tons, with a best score of 135 against India.

The Trinidad-born player also played 35 ODIs and one T20. He ended his first-class career with 10,137 runs in 172 games.

India need eight wickets to win second Test against West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Co., who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs, need eight more wickets to win the second Test to complete a 2-0 whitewash against West Indies.

The hosts reached 76-2 by Stumps on Day 4, with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood at the crease. The hosts need 289 more runs to level the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking the wickets of captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Ravi Ashwin struck twice in that session as West Indies need another 289 runs to win, while India need 8 wickets.



Who will win it tomorrow?



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/wZdaGcqxHj Stumps on Day 4! 🏏Ravi Ashwin struck twice in that session as West Indies need another 289 runs to win, while India need 8 wickets.Who will win it tomorrow?

Batting first, India scored 438, courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli. The right-hander scored 121 off 206, including 11 boundaries.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with half-centuries. For the hosts, Jomel Warrican and Kemar Roach scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, WI were bundled out for 255, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj, helping India take a 183-run first innings lead. Brathwaite top scored with 75 off 235 for the hosts.

The visitors declared their second innings with 181-2 after 24 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

