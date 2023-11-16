[Watch] David Miller reaches his century in SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup semi-final with a thumping six against Pat Cummins

South African batter David Miller played one of his best international career innings in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia. His intellingent hundred helped South Africa reach a respectable total of 2012 after a top order collapse at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (November 16).

After opting to bat first, the Proteas got off to the worst possible start. Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood utilized the overcast conditions and extracted swing to trigger a top-order collapse.

They picked up two wickets apiece with the new ball to reduce South Africa to 24/4 after 11.4 overs. David Miller walked in at this juncture and resurrected the innings with a magnificent century.

He absorbed the pressure and played according to the situation. Miller rotated the strike and also smashed boundaries whenever the opportunities arose. He notched up his century in the 48th over with a six against Pat Cummins, courtesy of an authoritative pull shot over deep mid-wicket.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Really glad to get a hundred here but only half the game is done: David Miller

At the mid-innings break, David Miller reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"Ultimately you want to win at the end of the day. Really glad to get a hundred here but only half the game is done. I thought we fought hard at the end there to get a decent score. We knew it was going to be a bit slow and turn. But four down early in the powerplay, we were always on the back foot. I stuck at it with Klaasy and forged a partnership towards the end there with Gerald."

He added:

"We were four down in the powerplay so if we can start well in the powerplay and put them under pressure, we can get that run-rate up. In the middle-overs we can get our spinners into it. I think it's a defendable score, it's just about executing our plans and using the surface.

Australia will have to chase 213 on a tricky surface at the Eden Gardens in what promises to be another tense chase in a tricky semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

