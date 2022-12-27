Watch: David Warner becomes only second Australian to score a century in his 100th Test

Australian opener David Warner has become the only second Australian cricketer to score a century in his 100th Test. The southpaw reached the landmark on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 36-year-old, who reached his century with a boundary, was delighted to bring his ton with his wife Candice Warner cheering for him from the stands.

Warner has now joined former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on the elite list that also includes the likes of Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Joe Root.

Interestingly, Ponting had scored tons in both innings of his 100th Test against the same opposition in Sydney, Australia (2006).

Warner also became the seventh Australian batter to reach 8,000 runs on his way to his 25th Test century. Others on the list are Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke, Mathew Hayden, and Steve Smith.

David Warner’s century puts Australia on top against South Africa

Clinical batting performances from David Warner and Steve Smith have put Australia in command on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa.

The Aussies lost early wickets in the form of Usman Khawaja (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (14), but Warner (120*) and Smith (44*) ensured the hosts were 199/2 after 53 overs, lead by 10 runs. The duo will look to continue their exploits and extend a decent first-innings lead. Australia lead the series 1-0.

David Warner joins Gordon Greenidge as the only two men to achieve this

Kagiso Rabada was the only wicket-taker for the Proteas, with Labuschagne run out.

Earlier on Day 1, South Africa were bowled out for 189/10 in 68.4 overs. Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) registered half-centuries as other batters had an off day. Cameron Green took a five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc picked up a couple of wickets. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon bagged a wicket each.

