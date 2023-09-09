[Watch] David Warner brings out his trademark celebration after scoring a record 20th ODI ton

Explosive Australian opener David Warner reached his 20th ODI hundred in ecstatic fashion in the second match of the five-game series against South Africa in Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The New South Wales batter brought out his trademark leap celebration on reaching the landmark.

Warner reached the milestone in the 30th over of the innings. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came on to bowl and sent down a long hop while the southpaw pounced on and played a pull shot wide of long-on for a boundary to reach triple figures.

Having scored a century off 86 deliveries, it is also his second-fastest ODI ton.

In the process, the veteran opener also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons against South Africa with five.

Warner has returned to form instantly after his second-ball duck in the first ODI against the Proteas, in which he chopped it onto his stumps off Marco Jansen's bowling. The 36-year-old also reached his half-century off only 52 deliveries and put on 109 in 11.5 overs for the opening wicket with Travis Head.

David Warner cleaned up by Andile Phehlukwayo for 106

Meanwhile, medium-pace bowler Andile Phehlukwayo managed to eke out the left-hander as the ball kept low and shot past Warner's bat. The wicket also ended a mammoth 151-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne.

Head was the first to go as Shamsi struck in his first over and dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the very next delivery, pinned lbw and overturned by the hosts through the DRS.

Labuschagne was also instrumental in Australia's victory in the first ODI as he came as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green and struck an unbeaten 80. The right-hander stitched an unbroken 112-run partnership with Ashton Agar to script a memorable three-wicket victory for the tourists.

The Men in Yellow rented the ODI series after sweeping the preceding T20I series by a 3-0 scoreline.