[Watch] David Warner gets fiery send-off from Oman bowler in Australia's 2024 T20 World Cup opener

Australian opener David Warner was given a fiery send-off by Oman pacer Kaleemullah after being dismissed during their 2024 T20 World Cup clash in Barbados. After winning the toss and fielding first, the Oman bowlers had the Aussies on the mat at 50/3 in the ninth over.

However, Warner scored a crucial half-century off 46 deliveries to steady the Australian ship. Finally, in an attempt to accelerate, the 37-year-old took on a short delivery outside off-stump in the penultimate ball of the 19th over.

Yet, his flat hit did not have the desired elevation and went straight to the fielder at long-off. As Warner began his long walk back to the pavilion, Kaleemullah celebrated wildly with a kicking gesture.

Despite finishing 56 off 51 and a strike rate of under 110, Warner helped resurrect the Australian innings.

His 102-run fourth-wicket partnership with Marcus Stoinis helped Australia post a formidable 164/5 in 20 overs on a tacky Barbados wicket. Stoinis finished on an unbeaten 67 from 36 deliveries with the aid of two boundaries and six maximums.

As for Kaleemullah, it was his lone wicket of the day as he finished with figures of 1/30 in three overs.

Bowlers take control after Warner's half-century to propel Australia to a convincing victory

Following David Warner's well-paced half-century, the Aussie bowlers took control to decimate Oman's batting lineup.

Chasing 165 for victory, Oman never threatened after being reduced to 29/3 after the powerplay. Despite a good-looking 30-ball 36 from Ayaan Khan and a late flurry of 27 off 16 from Mehran Khan, Oman finished on 125/9 in 20 overs, 39 runs short of the Australian total.

After his heroics with the willow, Stoinis tormented Oman on the bowling front, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/19 in three overs. Mitchell Starc continued his excellent bowling form with figures of 2/20 in three overs, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Nathan Ellis ended with equally impressive figures of 2/24 and 2/28 in their four overs.

The defeat was Oman's second straight after losing a heartbreaking Super Over affair to Namibia in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, Australia will look to make it consecutive wins when they take on arch-rivals England in their next outing at the same venue on Saturday, June 8.

