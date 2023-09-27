[Watch] David Warner tries a needless scoop and departs for 56 in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Australian opener David Warner will be gutted to miss out on a big score as he was dismissed by India's Prasidh Krishna for just 56 during the third ODI between the two nations in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The southpaw had gotten off to a rollicking start as he brought up his half-century off just 33 balls. However, Warner tried to be a bit too cheeky and will look back at his dismissal as a poor shot selection.

David Warner tried to ramp a good-length delivery from Prasidh Krishna over the fine leg but could only glove it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. It was a welcome wicket for India as the dangerous opening partnership was finally broken.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh give Australia dream start in Rajkot

Known to be one of the best batting tracks in the country, Rajkot has so far lived up to its expectations. Skipper Pat Cummins had no hesitation in asking India to bowl first on the flat pitch and the Australian openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, got their side off to a flying start.

The duo attacked the Men in Blue's new-ball threat in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and straightaway put them on the back foot. Boundaries and sixes were almost hit at will as Rohit Sharma was left searching for answers.

Warner's wicket did mean that the Men in Blue got a bit of a breather. However, Steve Smith has now joined Marsh in the middle and the duo have started to stitch another ominous-looking partnership.

Given the conditions, it could be a long day for India in the field and they could be looking at a mammoth total to chase. However, they will need to try and find wickets at regular intervals to restrict Australia as much as possible.