[Watch] David Warner holes out to mid-on as Najmul Hossain Shanto takes controversial catch in BAN vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Australian opener David Warner holed out to Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-on during the 2023 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday, November 11. The left-handed batter departed for 53 runs off 61 balls, hitting six boundaries before Shanto took the controversial catch.

The dismissal took place in the 23rd over of Australia’s run case. Mustafizur Rahman bowled a fuller-length ball, which Warner tried to chip over the infield. The opener, however, was undone by the late dip as he went through the drive early, ending up playing it straight into the hands of Shanto at mid-on.

The fielder initially had control of the ball for fair enough moments but tried to celebrate early and lost control of the ball.

Warner walked off, but Australia’s dugout looked unhappy with the dismissal. He questioned the fourth umpire to take a look at the mode of dismissal. Marnus Labuschagne showed the footage to the fourth umpire on the laptop before things got sorted.

With the dismissal, Mustafizur Rahman also broke the 120-run partnership for the second wicket between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

For the unversed, a similar incident took place between Australia and South Africa’s 1999 World Cup semifinal. South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs took the catch of Steve Waugh at mid-wicket but lost control of the ball as he tried to celebrate quickly. That was considered a drop catch.

Expand Tweet

What does the rule say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) law 33.3 of cricket:

“The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put Australia in a commanding position

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put Australia in a commanding position against Bangladesh in the run chase after Taskin Ahmed cleaned up Travis Head (10 off 11 balls) cheaply.

At the time of writing, the Aussies are 211/2 after 33 overs, with Mitchell Marsh (116 off 95) and Steve Smith (30 off 31) at the crease.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 306/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Towhid Hridoy top-scored 74 off 79, including two sixes and five boundaries. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also chipped in with 45 off 57.

Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa scalped a couple of wickets apiece while Marcus Stoinis took one wicket.

Australia have already qualified for the semifinals and will next play South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. On the other hand, Bangladesh must finish in the top seven for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Follow the BAN vs AUS 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.