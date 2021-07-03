[Watch] David Warner kills it as Ram Charan Teja in his latest Insta avatar

Veteran Australian batsman David Warner has stepped into the shoes of South star Ram Charan Teja in his latest social media post on his Instagram account.

David Warner loves to get a feel of Indian films by swapping his face with famous Indian acting stars and uploading entertaining videos on his Instagram handle.

On Saturday, the Australian cricketer replaced Ram Charan Teja in a clip from Vinaya Vidheya Rama and posted a video of the same on his social media account. David Warner shared the video with the caption:

“Back again, who’s this legend?? #rana #film #india @ranadaggubati what movie?? @alwaysramcharan @actorprabhas.”

Before this, David Warner had replaced Tiger Shroff and Allu Arjun among others in his various Instagram avatars. The former captain enjoys an amazing fan following on social media due to his hilarious social media antics. He has 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

The southpaw had a tough time in IPL 2021 held in India earlier this year, before the event was suspended midway. He played six matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and scored 193 runs at a poor strike rate of 110.28.

David Warner was sacked as captain after SRH won only one of their first six games and was replaced by Kane Williamson. The remainder of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE in September-October. But the participation of big foreign names in the league is in doubt as of now.

David Warner will be under pressure to perform: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has claimed that David Warner will be under pressure to perform in the upcoming months.

David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson have all confirmed their withdrawals from the limited-overs tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Gilchrist was quoted as telling SEN radio:

“David Warner’s (last 12 months) was injury affected but he’ll need to keep producing what he has done consistently for the best part of 10 years now so there is probably no reason to doubt that he is going to be able to do it.

"There will be little bit of a focus on him in regards to being ranked so highly and can he produce the goods, Mitchell Starc too, he was a bit off last summer and even with the white ball he didn’t quite have the venomous approach we are used to.”

Gilchrist admitted that any player who has skipped the West Indies tour will be questioned if they decide to play the second half of the IPL later this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee