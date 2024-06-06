[Watch] David Warner walks towards wrong dressing room after being dismissed in AUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2024 

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was seen walking towards Oman's dressing room after being dismissed in the 2024 T20 World Cup match in Barbados. The left-hander realized after looking back and headed to the Aussie dressing room.

In a video shared by ICC's official Instagram handle, the 37-year-old can be seen climbing the stairs of Oman's dressing room. With Warner looking back and seemingly being pointed in the correct direction, he began his walk to the right dressing room.

The New South Wales cricketer, playing his final international tournament, was dismissed for 56 off 51 deliveries in the 19th over by Kaleemullah and was notably given a send-off. With the southpaw coming off a struggling IPL season for the Delhi Capitals, it has been a promising start for him. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is in Australia's reserves, replaced the veteran batter halfway through the IPL season for the Capitals.

Australia rescued by David Warner and Marcus Stoinis after three early wickets

Australia celebrate a wicket. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell perished without troubling the scorers much. Maxwell's torrid run with the bat continued as he perished for a first-ball duck off Mehran Khan's bowling as Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas took a blinder.

Stoinis, who had a decent IPL season, joined hands with Warner in the ninth over and stayed till the end as the 2021 T20 World champions reached 164 in 20 overs. The partnership between the pair amounted to 102, with Stoinis remaining unbeaten on 67 off 36 deliveries, laced with two fours and six maximums. He also hammered four sixes off a single over at one stage.

The likes of Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Ellis joined in the wickets column, putting Australia on track for a big win. Oman, who lost to Namibia, are on course for their second defeat.

