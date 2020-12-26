[Watch] Dean Jones honoured with Boxing Day tribute

Cricket Australia paid an emotional tribute to former Australian batting star Dean Jones on the opening day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The former batsman had tragically passed away in September while he was in Mumbai as part of IPL 2020's broadcasting team.

Australian Men's Cricket Team took to Facebook to share a touching video of Dean Jones' family and former Australia captain Allan Border taking part in the fitting farewell. His daughters Augusta and Phoebe, wife Jane, and Border walked from the boundary to the centre, carrying his baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat. They were laid to rest on the stumps at the Great Southern Stand end of the ground.

"Rest easy, Deano" - the caption read. Watch the video here:

Dean Jones passed away at the age of 59. Tributes have been flowing in from all corners ever since the former cricketer passed away. The pouring of tributes started even before the start of play when Australia and India players united to pay respect to the former legend.

Following the toss, Australia captain Tim Paine led the charge with several players entering the field with zinc on their lips and cheeks - a symbolic reference to Dean Jones, who was known to use zinc on his face during his playing years.

“Dean Jones absolutely loved this place,” Mike Hussey said on air.

The spectators also took part in the tribute as well. Following the tribute, 12th men KL Rahul and James Pattinson collected Dean Jones’ belongings and rested them on a seat by the boundary line.

Dean Jones' Cricketing Career

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia. He scored 3631 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries. In white-ball cricket, he amassed 6068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties.

A legend in every true sense, we wish Dean Jones rests in peace in the heavens above.