[WATCH] “Dekh ball kaha lag raha hai” - Rohit Sharma hilariously ‘abuses’ Ravindra Jadeja after India lose 2 reviews early

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen taking a light-hearted dig at all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the hosts lost two reviews off the left-armer's bowling on Day 1 of the Indore Test against Australia.

India batted first after winning the toss in Indore on Wednesday (March 1), but the decision backfired, as they were bowled out for a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5-16) scythed through the Indian batting line-up.

In response, India needed early wickets to stay in the game. Jadeja and Rohit smartly used the DRS to overturn a not out decision against Travis Head, sending back the left-hander for 9. However, they were not as judicious in their subsequent reviews, burning two in quick succession.

In the sixth over of the innings, Jadeja struck Usman Khawaja on the pads, and India went for the DRS. However, replays showed that the ball had clearly pitched outside leg and hit the batter outside leg.

In the tenth over of Australia’s innings, Rohit went for another review after Jadeja again hit Khawaja on the pads. This time, the ball pitched outside off and spun a lot to have missed leg, as per replays.

In the very next over, India did not take a review after Ravichandran Ashwin beat Marnus Labuschagne and struck him on the pads. Unfortunately, for India and Ashwin, ball tracking showed that this time the delivery would have crashed into the stumps.

Amid the DRS howlers by India, Rohit was seen ‘abusing’ Jadeja but in a light-hearted manner. Using some swear words in Hindi, he told the all-rounder:

“Dekh ball kaha lag raha hai.” (See where the ball is heading.)

Labuschagne and Khawaja went on to frustrate the Indian bowlers, adding 96 runs for the second wicket.

Jadeja breaks stubborn second-wicket stand

Jadeja had bowled Labuschagne for a duck at the start of the fourth over as the batter under-edged a cut onto his stumps. However, the dismissal did not count, as the left-arm spinner, not for the first time in the series, had overstepped.

It was Jadeja who eventually broke the stubborn partnership, breaching through Labuschagne’s defence and knocking him over with an arm ball for 31.

At the other end, though, Khawaja reached his half-century and took Australia into the lead as the visitors batted themselves into a strong position in the Indore Test. The left-hander, though, fell to Jadeja for 60, with the tourists 16 runs ahead.

