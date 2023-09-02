South Africa batting prodigy Dewald Brevis, who recently made his T20I debut, once again failed to deliver with the bat in the second T20I against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, September 1. The right-handed batter departed for a golden duck, caught behind the stumps.

The dismissal took place in the sixth over of Proteas’ innings. Nathan Ellis bowled a fuller-length ball that swung late. Brevis tried to punch the ball through the cover on the front foot.

The ball, though, shaped away from the batter, taking an outside edge, and flew towards the right of the wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who dived to complete the catch. With the dismissal, Australia reduced SA to 46-4 in 6.4 overs.

Watch Dewald Brevis's wicket below:

It was Brevis’ second consecutive failure, having scored just five off six on his T20I debut in the opening game of the three-match series. He was caught by Sean Abbott at long-off off Jason Sangha.

Australia beat South Africa by eight wickets as Dewald Brevis fails again

A clinical bowling performance by Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis, followed by captain Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short’s heroics with the bat, helped Australia beat South Africa by eight wickets on Friday.

Batting first, South Africa scored 164-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Aiden Markram top scored with 49 off 38, while Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 35 (17) and 27 (20), respectively.

Abbott and Ellis starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with three wickets apiece, while Jason Behrendorff scalped two wickets.

In response, Captain Marsh led from the front, scoring 79 off 39, including six maximums and eight boundaries. Short hit 66 off 30, including four sixes and seven boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

With the win, Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They had won the opening game by 111 runs. The two teams next lock horns in the third ODI at the same venue on Sunday (September 3).

