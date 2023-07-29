[Watch] Dewald Brevis' passionate celebration as his winning shot takes MI New York to MLC 2023 Final

Dewald Brevis let out a passionate squeal after his boundary against Texas Super Kings' (TSK) Daniel Sams took MI New York (MI NY) to the final of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Saturday, July 29.

TSK set a target of 159 in the 'Challenger', which is similar to the second Qualifier in the Indian Premier League. Brevis came to bat when MI NY had lost both openers for 44. He played the anchor role in partnerships with Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and David Wiese and ended as the top-scorer with 41 (33).

With one run needed off seven balls, the 20-year-old pulled Sams' bouncer to the mid-wicket fence to seal the win. Here's a video of the moment:

Brevis has had an interesting journey in MLC. He was dropped after the first two matches despite not playing too badly and would have likely not played the Challenger had it not been for skipper Kieron Pollard's injury a couple of matches ago. He top-scored with 57 (41) in his comeback match as well.

"It feels like my blood feels blue" - Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis, who is also a part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and MI Cape Town in the SA20, shares a special bond with the franchise.

"It feels like my blood feels blue, the way I've been taken care of, it's a big thing for me," he told Cricbuzz recently. "The MI family makes me feel like I belong. They backed me at a very young age after the under-19 World Cup and gave me a platform. And I'll always be grateful to that. I'll always be true to that. So, I'll run through a wall for them. And the bond is very special."

MI New York will now meet Seattle Orcas in the final on July 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.