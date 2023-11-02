[Watch] Dilshan Madushanka sends Rohit Sharma's off stump for a walk in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma saw his off stump take a walk as he played all around a Dilshan Madushanka delivery in the 2023 World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts were asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis on a hot afternoon. After a first ball loosener was clipped fine around the corner, it seemed as though Rohit was on for another big score in the tournament.

He misread the second delivery, however, as the ball just held its line around the off stump. Rohit played inside the line, seemingly expecting it to shape back in, and had to settle for the death rattling behind him.

Here's a watch on that peach of a delivery from Madushanka that provided Sri Lanka with the perfect start in their 2023 World Cup clash:

India on the lookout for their seventh straight win in the 2023 World Cup

India and Sri Lanka are back at the very venue where they played the final of the 2011 World Cup that saw the former bag their second title in the ODI version of the global event.

Only one player from that final, Virat Kohli, is a part of today's contest at the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams in question enduring contrasting fortunes so far at the 2023 World Cup.

India have won each of their six round-robin fixtures so far and have a foot into the semifinals, with a win today confirming their entry into the knockouts. As for Sri Lanka, they have won just two of their six matches and need to win all their remaining games while also hoping for other results to fall in their favor.

While India are playing an unchanged XI, Sri Lanka have drafted in leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha in place of the out-of-form Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit's dismissal has left India with a task on hand to bounce back in the powerplay. At the time of writing, the hosts are 14/1 in three overs with Kohli batting on nine and Shubman Gill yet to get off the mark.

