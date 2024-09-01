[Watch] Dimuth Karunaratne departs for 55 as England claim their second wicket of Day 4 in the 2nd 2024 Test against Sri Lanka

England pacer Olly Stone dismissed the well-set Dimuth Karunaratne, leaving Sri Lanka with their fourth wicket down and still needing more than 350 runs on Day 4 of the second Test in the three-match series. The match is taking place at Lord’s in London.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the 47th over. Stone bowled a short-of-a-length delivery on leg stump. The Sri Lankan opener tried to play it to fine leg, but the ball gained extra bounce and clipped the glove before going through to the keeper.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Karunaratne played a brilliant innings of 55 runs off 129 balls, including seven boundaries. The left-handed batter’s dismissal left Sri Lanka at 115-4 after 46.4 overs.

Sri Lanka showed fight, but England chipped away with two wickets in the first session of Day 4

Sri Lanka ended Day 3 at 53-2, with Dimuth Karunaratne and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya at the crease. Day 4 began with some drama as Chris Woakes reviewed an LBW decision on the second ball, but England lost the review.

Jayasuriya could only manage four runs off 41 balls before being dismissed by Woakes. Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews then put on a 55-run stand in 122 balls before Karunaratne was dismissed for 55 by Olly Stone.

At lunch on Day 4, Sri Lanka was 136-4 after 50 overs, still needing 347 runs to win. Mathews (34) and Dinesh Chandimal (15) are currently at the crease.

Earlier in the match, England established a 231-run lead in their first innings. Although Sri Lankan bowlers performed well in the second innings, they couldn’t stop Joe Root from scoring his 34th Test century, setting a record for the most centuries by an English player and surpassing Alastair Cook’s record of 33.

England added 251 runs in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka a target of 483 runs.

