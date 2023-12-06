[Watch] Disappointed Bangladesh fan gives Mushfiqur Rahim out before umpires for obstructing the field in BAN vs NZ 2nd Test

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged out for obstructing the field during Day 1 of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 6.

The wicketkeeper-batter looked good for 35 runs off 83 deliveries, including one maximum and three boundaries, before the brain-fade moment ended his valiant knock.

For the unversed, Rahim’s dismissal took place in the 41st over of Bangladesh’s innings. Kyle Jamieson bowled a length ball that Rahim defended on the back foot and it went away from the off-stump.

The right-handed batter, however, looked out of sorts and reckoned that the ball might go on to hit the stumps. In the process, he tried to stop the ball with his hands and obstructed the field resulting in his wicket. The batter is not allowed to touch the ball with his/her hands when the ball is still in play.

As soon as the incident took place, an angry Bangladeshi fan gave Rahim out with his gesture in the stands before the umpires.

Watch the video below:

What does the rule say?

As per Law 37.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

“37.1.1 Either batter is out obstructing the field if, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice). This Law will apply whether or not No ball is called.”

Musfiqur Rahim's Bangladesh struggling at Tea on Day 1

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first on Wednesday. The hosts, however, kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

At Tea, Bangladesh were 149.8 after 58 overs, with Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam at the crease. Apart from Rahim, Mushfiqur Ragum and Mehidy Hasan chipped in with scores of 31 (102) and 20 (42), respectively.

Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets for the Kiwis while Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips bagged two apiece.

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match Test series 1-0 following their 150-run win over New Zealand in the opening Test.

