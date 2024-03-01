[Watch] Disastrous mix-up leads to Kane Williamson's run-out on Day 2 of the 1st NZ vs AUS Test

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson became the victim of a disastrous run-out on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Williamson looked to take a single by punching the ball towards mid-off but ended up colliding with Will Young, who came in running from the non-striker's end.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings. With Young looking at the ball instead of his partner, he collided with the former Kiwi skipper. Marnus Labuschagne seized the opportunity and made a direct hit to catch Williamson short of his crease.

Watch the dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

Williamson's wicket proved to be a significant breakthrough for Australia, given his form in the previous series against South Africa. The right-handed batter struck three centuries in four innings against the Proteas to propel New Zealand to a historic series win.

Cameron Green stars for Australia before Kane Williamson's disastrous run-out

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, towering Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green continued from where he left off on Day 1 of the opening Test. The 24-year-old resumed Day 2 at 103 and added 71 more runs to the total to finish unbeaten at 174 with the help of 23 fours and five sixes.

Along with Josh Hazlewood, Green added 116 for the last wicket to lift the visitors to 383. Kiwi skipper Tim Southee had sent Australia to bat first on Day 1 and the visiting openers stitched together a 61-run partnership before sliding to 89-4. Green reached his second Test ton in the final over of the day, while contributions from Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon helped Australia reach 279-9.

At Tea on Day 2, New Zealand find themselves teetering at 42-5. Australia won the preceding T20I series by a 3-0 margin and are the current holders of the Trans-Tasman Trophy. The Aussies also haven't lost a Test to the Blackcaps since 2011.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App