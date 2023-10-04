[Watch] "Dua mein yaad rakhein" - Naseem Shah speaks from hospital after successful surgery

Pakistan fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah has undergone successful shoulder surgery after being ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and thanked everyone for their wishes. The tearaway speedster's manager named Moghees Sheikh also shared the good news on X (formerly Twitter) and hopes he will be in action soon.

The 20-year-old sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against India in Colombo, failing to complete his quota of overs. He missed the subsequent game against Sri Lanka and was subsequently ruled out of the showpiece event in India. While announcing the 2023 World Cup squad, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also hinted that the fast-bowling prodigy could be out of action for the entire year.

Moghees wrote on Twitter stating:

"Naseem Shah is in good spirits after minor procedure on his shoulder. Please remember him in your prayers. He will be in action soon inshallah."

Naseem said in a video uploaded on X:

"Feeling better now. Request you to keep me in your prayers. Everyone were sending messages, including fans, and I told myself I'll respond to them after the surgery. Thank you so much. Also, request you to support the team and hopefully, they will make you proud."

The right-arm speedster's new-ball bowling combination with Shaheen Shah Afridi made Pakistan an extremely refined bowling attack. His absence paved the way for Hasan Ali's comeback into the national team.

"Of course, we will miss Naseem Shah" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During his pre-departure press conference, skipper Babar Azam admitted that the youngster's presence gave their bowling a different edge, but hopes Hassan Ali's experience will give them good rewards in the showpiece event.

"Of course, we will miss Naseem Shah as Shaheen [Afridi] and Naseem bowling together gave us a different edge. It was not easy to pick his replacement, but we all sat together and got input from [chief selector] Inzamam ul Haq. We went with Hasan Ali because he has experience. He has played the World Cup before. I cannot comment on who will bowl the new ball or the old ball, as we cannot reveal our strategies right now."

Pakistan, who were champions in 1992, will open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6th. Their build-up has been patchy, having lost both their practice matches.