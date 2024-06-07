[Watch] Duck ducks a ball in England's County Championship match

Derbyshire's Anuj Dal narrowly avoided injuring a duck with his shot in a recent County Championship match. Dal flicked a ball from a pacer towards the mid-wicket region. A duck was sitting on the field there.

Much to everyone's surprise, the duck ducked at the perfect time and escaped an injury. The video of that incident has gone viral on X, with County Championship's official social media profile sharing it as well.

The video posted by County Championship has received more than 240,000 views already, with 2,100 fans liking it and 259 fans reposting it. Captioning the clip, the tournament's admin wrote on X:

"Anuj Dal was worried, but this duck played it nice and cool."

Trending

Expand Tweet

An English news reporter then shared an alternate angle of the same shot, where fans can clearly see how the duck timed its duck to perfection. You can watch that video here:

Expand Tweet

Cricket fans on X showed off their pun and wordplay skills in the comments box of the two videos.

"Ducks under the bouncer nicely," a fan named Andrew Sissons commented.

"Excellent 'duck' by the duck. That moment was quackers," Kevin Mackintosh wrote on X.

Anuj Dal scored a half-century in his last match for Derbyshire in the County Championship

Anuj Dal is an Indian-origin all-rounder who plays county cricket in England. He was a part of the Derbyshire playing XI for the first-class match against Gloucestershire a few days back. In that game, he scored 62 runs and also picked up one wicket with his medium pace.

Dal has played two T20s this month - one for Derbyshire and one for the county's second XI. He has not achieved much success in the shortest format of the game, managing 40 runs in the two innings he has played this month. The Indian-origin all-rounder will aim to score big in the upcoming games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback