[Watch] Dushmatha Chameera gives Virat Kohli an early reprieve by dropping a return catch in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli received an early reprieve during the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2). Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera spilled a tricky chance to give Kohli a lifeline.

The two finalists of the 2011 World Cup squared at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today for the first time after 12 years. Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They brought in a leg-spinner in Dushan Hemantha for this contest while India remained unchanged.

Rohit Sharma began the match with a four off the first ball, which got the fans going in the stadium. However, they were stunned into silence on the very next ball as Dishan Madushanka cleaned up Rohit to give Sri Lanka a massive breakthrough.

Virat Kohli stepped to the crease just two balls into the match. He and Gill then played watchfully as the Sri Lankan new-ball attack bowled well, utilizing the conditions at the venue.

After bowling two maidens, Dushmantha Chameera created an opportunity on the first ball of the sixth over. Kohli was early into a flick shot to a good length delivery and ended up getting an edge. In his followthrough, Chameera tried to catch it by hanging his hand towards his left but failed to hold onto the ball.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Virat Kohli takes advantage of the lifeline and makes Dushmantha Chameera pay for the mistake

Kohli rubbed salt in the wounds immediately in the same over of Chameera by hitting two fours. He gained momentum from there and went on to hit a fluent half-century.

Shubman Gill looked tentative and was also dropped by Charit Asalanka in the fifth over, bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. Like his senior batting partner, Gill also found his rhythm gradually and shifted gears to pile on the misery for Sri Lankan bowlers.

At the time of this writing, India were 193/2 after 30 overs.