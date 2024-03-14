[Watch] ECB shares endearing video of Ben Duckett with his dog after returning home after tough India tour

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, March 13 shared a heartwarming video of opener Ben Duckett reuniting with his dog Max after returning home from a disappointing tour of India.

England went down 4-1 to India in the much-hyped five-match series. The visitors began the tour in emphatic fashion, winning the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. Ollie Pope scored a superb 196 in the second innings after which debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley claimed a seven-fer. However, England found life very difficult after that as India recovered to win the next four Tests, most of them in comprehensive fashion.

On Wednesday, the official X handle of the England cricket team posted an endearing video of the team’s opening batter Duckett being greeted by his pet dog Max after he returned home from India. In the video, the England cricketer and his pet are seen sharing some lovely moments of camaraderie. The clip was shared with the caption:

“Ben Duckett returning home to his dog Max is the good vibes we all need on a Wednesday 🥰🐶.”

Expand Tweet

29-year-old Duckett had a mixed tour of India. He got a number of starts, but could not convert most of them. The left-hander did smash a brilliant 153 off 151 balls, hitting 23 fours and two sixes, in the first innings of the Rajkot Test. He ended the series with 343 runs in 10 innings at a middling average of 34.30.

How Rohit Sharma, Nasser Hussain reacted to Duckett’s bizarre comments on Jaiswal

During the India tour, Duckett received a lot of backlash for his comment that England deserve some credit for inspiring Yashasvi Jaiswal to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Asked for his thoughts on the England opener’s bizarre statement, India captain Rohit Sharma cheekily commented at a press conference:

"There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play.”

Expand Tweet

Earlier, former England captain Nasser Hussain also criticized the left-handed batter for his remark.

“The comment on Jaiswal that he has learned from us, I am going to touch on that. He has not learned from you, he has learned from his upbringing and all the hard yards he has put in while growing up, he has learned from the IPL. If anything, I would look at him and learn from him,” Hussain told Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.

Duckett has played 20 Tests for England, scoring 1,464 runs at an average of 40.66, with three hundreds and seven half-centuries.