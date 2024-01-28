[Watch] England captain Ben Stokes runs out Ravindra Jadeja with stunning reverse throw on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes ran out India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with a brilliant throw during Day 4 of the opening Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 28).

Jadeja, who top-scored with 87 in the first innings, departed for just two runs in his second innings, leaving India in a spot of bother.

The dismissal came during the 39th over of India’s run-chase. Joe Root bowled a full-toss to Jadeja and the batter drove it in front of mid-on.

Stokes came charging in, collected the ball and then reverse flicked it onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The throw was quick enough to find Jadeja short.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s runout below:

With the wicket, the visitors reduced India to 119/6 in a 230-run chase.

England on the verge of victory against India in Hyderabad Test

A brilliant comeback with the bat and ball in the second innings has put the Ben Stokes-led side on the verge of victory against India in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

At the time of writing, India were 123/7 after 45 overs, with KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease. Tom Hartly has done most of the damage with a four-wicket haul so far.

In the second innings, Ollie Pope’s 196 helped England post 420 and eventually set a 230-run target for India. Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets for the hosts.

Batting first, England scored 246 in their first innings. Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 70 off 88, with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared three wickets apiece.

In response, India posted 436 to take a 190-run lead in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Yashavi Jaiswal chipped in with scores of 87 (180), 86 (123) and 80 (74), respectively. Off-spinner Joe Root bagged four wickets for the visitors.

The action will next shift to second Test in Visakhapatnam from February 2 onwards.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st Test live scores and commentary here.

