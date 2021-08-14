Watch: England fans throw bottle corks at KL Rahul; Virat Kohli tells his teammate to throw them back 

A few miscreants in a show of disgraceful behavior hurled bottle corks at Indian player KL Rahul on the third day of the 2nd Test between England and India.

The incident took place during the first session of the day in the 69th over that was bowled by Mohammed Shami. Just before the fifth ball of the over was bowled, someone threw a bottle cork at KL Rahul, who was fielding in the third man region.

This continued into the next over as numerous corks could be spotted around the region where KL Rahul was positioned.

Terrible from the English Crowd, throwing Beer Corks at Indian Players !! pic.twitter.com/kHXxUGZrq7 — ° (@anubhav__tweets) August 14, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli looked quite agitated by this display from the English spectators. He could be seen signaling to KL Rahul to throw the bottle corks back at those involved.

Here is the video of the incident:

Here it is ! https://t.co/piKWgx1AHW — Gowtham ᴹᴵ (@MGR_VJ) August 14, 2021

KL Rahul makes a spectacular comeback to Test cricket

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

A string of poor outings and extreme competition for the opener's spots have seen KL Rahul being sidelined in recent times. However, Mayank Agarwal injured himself just before the first Test against England and an opportunity was presented to KL Rahul.

The 29-year-old has made sure to seize the moment with both hands and has performed exceptionally well thus far in the series. Rahul started with a brilliant 84 in the first Test to put India in a commanding position. However, in the second innings, he was dismissed for just 26 runs.

In the ongoing Lord's Test, Rahul showed remarkable resilience after India were put in to bat first. He initially played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai-born batsman was taking the attack to the bowlers.

After the fall of Rohit's wicket, KL Rahul decided to take things under his control and started playing a few flamboyant shots. Unlike in the first Test match, he reached the three-figure mark (129 runs), his sixth in Test cricket.

Rahul's efforts, combined with the contributions from the other batters, helped India put up a big total of 364 on the board.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar