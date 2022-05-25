[Watch] England legend Alastair Cook loses his stumps to a 15-year-old bowler in Heritage Cup match

Former England captain Alastair Cook recently got bowled by a 15-year-old fast bowler while playing for Bedfordshire Young Farmers CC in the Heritage Cup. The left-handed batter came out to bat at No. 5 when his team needed 155 runs off 12 overs.

Cook had to play aggressively. He scored a quickfire 20 before the aforementioned bowler, Kyran, rattled his stumps. It did not seem like an extraordinary delivery, but Cook attempted an aggressive shot, missed it and lost his wicket.

A video of that dismissal has since gone viral on social media. A Twitter user named Adam Zerny uploaded the video a couple of days ago. It has received more than 180,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.

You can watch the video here:

Adam Zerny @adamzerny The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC https://t.co/PXR9ME5ptu

Back when he was an active international cricketer, Alastair Cook generally played with a defensive approach. Fans were thus shocked to see him swing his bat the way he did against Kyran, but the opposing team Potton Town CC mentioned that Cook had to do it because the required run rate was close to 14.

Alastair Cook grabbed the headlines earlier this month by scoring twin centuries against Yorkshire

The 37-year-old Cook retired from international cricket a few years ago, but has since continued to play at the domestic level. Before representing Bedfordshire in the Heritage Cup, he turned up for Essex in the 2022 County Championship.

Playing against Joe Root's team Yorkshire, Cook returned with scores of 107 & 102* in two innings. Overall, he was the highest run-scorer for Essex with 483 runs in six matches, with his batting average for the season being 53.66.

Looking at his fantastic numbers, some fans on social media urged him to reconsider his retirement, especially because of the England openers' dismal showing in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

