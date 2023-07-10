[WATCH] England players' dressing room reactions after their win against Australia in 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

England made a comeback in Ashes 2023 series with a three-wicket win against Australia in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday, July 9. It was a much-needed victory for the hosts to keep the series alive after losing the two previous Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

After the impressive win, the English players applauded Mark Wood and embraced him for his magnificent all-round performances in the match. Chris Woakes, also enjoyed a beverage after returning to the dressing room following his unbeaten knock in the chase.

England Cricket Board's official Twitter handle gave fans a glimpse of the dressing room reactions by sharing a video. You can watch it below:

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes help England beat Australia at Headingley

England drafted Mark Wood into their playing XI for this must-win game after he missed the earlier two games. The express pacer made an instant impact by bowling north of 90 MPH consistently on Day 1 and ended up picking up a five-wicket haul.

Wood then picked up two wickets in the second innings. He also played blazing cameos of 24 (8) and 16* (8). He was eventually named Player of the Match for his all-round contributions.

Chris Woakes also got his first chance in the series at Headingley. He gave crucial breakthroughs for England across two innings and ended up with six wickets in the match. Woakes also hit 32* (47) on day 4 to help England cross the line in the chase.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mark Wood reflected on the victory, saying:

"Great win for us to keep the series alive. I was not in the dressing room (with pads on). There was sweaty palms over. It was a good performance against the best boys of the world. No. 9 is the highest I will go. Higher than that, I will get nose bleeds. I don't know if it's the quickest. But, coming down the hill helped me."

Wood added:

"Stokes advised me to keep it short and sharp. I just did that. There are still things to work on especially against the tail. I was pleased with my batting performance. I managed to get some runs here. The support everywhere I go is great. Hope so, I will be fit for both the Tests."

July 19 will see the start of the fourth Test between England and Australia in Manchester.

