[Watch] England players play rugby, perform dangerous stunt ahead of World Cup ft. Mark Wood

England players, including Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow, played rugby following their World Cup warmup game getting washout due to rain.

On Sunday, the England Cricket Board’s official Instagram handle shared a clip where Wood and Bairstow were seen playing rugby during a recent training session. To everyone’s surprise, Wood also performed a risky stunt days ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old Wood is crucial for England, having scalped 11 wickets in just four games for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League this year. He has scalped 71 wickets in 59 ODIs for England so far.

England Cricket captioned the post:

“Getting ready for the Rugby World Cup.”

The 2003 rugby champions England are also part of the Rugby World Cup currently underway in France. The tournament is being played from September 8 to October 28. England have won their first three games against Argentina, Japan, and Chile. They will next play Samoa in Lille on October 7.

On the cricket front, England will face off against Bangladesh in their last warmup game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, October 2. The defending champions will kick start their campaign against runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

England schedule for World Cup 2023

October 5: vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 10: vs Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 15: vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 21: vs South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

October 26: vs Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

October 29: vs India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 4: vs Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

November 8: vs Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

November 11: vs Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.