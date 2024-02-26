[Watch] England roar back into the game with Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar's dismissals in quick succession during 4th IND vs ENG Test

England spinners have dragged the visitors back into the game courtesy of two quick wickets in the form of the well-settled Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar in the first session of Day 4 of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Team India were cruising at one stage after the opening pair of Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their good work from Day 3. The duo put on 84 runs for the first wicket before Joe Root delivered the first breakthrough by getting rid of Jaiswal.

Rohit, meanwhile, reached the half-century mark and was aspiring to anchor the run chase until the very end. The Indian skipper was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Tom Hartley after he stepped out of the crease to block the ball. However, the ace batter was deceived by the turn and was stumped by Ben Foakes in the 26th over of the innings.

Have a look at the dismissal right below:

Patidar, on the other hand, coming out to bat under immense pressure in terms of the match situation as well as his place in the team, did not last long. His six-ball stay at the crease came to an end with Shoaib Bashir bringing the inside edge into play with his off-spin. The ball then deflected off his pad and flew towards Ollie Pope at backward short-leg, where he took a sharp catch.

Have a look at Patidar's dismissal below:

Patidar was dismissed by Bashir in the first innings as well for 17 runs. The right-handed batter has had a horrid start to his red-ball career, scoring only 63 runs in six innings, and is on the verge of missing out on the fifth and final Test of the series in Dharamshala.

England eyeing more wickets after getting rid of Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper's wicket was integral to England's chances to defend their 192-run target. With two wickets in quick succession, there are now two new Indian batters at the crease in the form of Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India are currently placed at 112-3 after 31 overs, and are still 80 runs away from winning the match as well as claiming the series with a game to spare.

Who will win the fourth Test between India and England? Let us know what you think.

