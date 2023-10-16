[Watch] "Enjoy the moment, Enjoy tonight"- Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott addresses players after stunning win against England in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott praised the players in a dressing room conversation for their outstanding performance in stunning defending champions England in Delhi on October 15.

Coming off two disappointing losses to open their 2023 World Cup campaign, not much was expected of the Afghans going up against the might of the English. However, the script was flipped when attacking opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a free-stroking 80 off 57 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Afghanistan finished on a competitive 284. With a defendable target, the troika of Afghan spinners stepped up to the plate, with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan picking up three wickets each and veteran Mohammad Nabi grabbing two.

Trott expressed his jubilation to the players for a complete all-around showing and asked them to enjoy the night before thinking of the next game. He also singled out the stars of the game while still pointing to the fielding as an area of improvement.

England had beaten Afghanistan comprehensively in their previous two ODI meetings, each coming at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. It was only Afghanistan's second ODI World Cup win in 18 games and is arguably the biggest upset in cricket history.

Afghanistan players were all smiles after their stunning victory against England.

Jonathan Trott further emphasized the players enjoying their victory against England and felt the moment would take time to sink in. However, he hoped that the game was further evidence of Afghanistan's ability to compete and win games against any opponent when they achieve consistency through the 100 overs.

At the post-match press conference, Trott said:

"I think it'll take a while or hopefully it takes a little bit that sinks in pretty quickly because we've got to move on quite quickly as well. We got a game in Chennai in three days. But I think it's important that the guys enjoy it but also take stock and realise when they get a certain amount of things right in the 50 overs or the 100 overs completely, what they can achieve, and the level of team that they can put under pressure and compete with and win cricket matches."

He also felt the manner of victory highlights the significance of what Afghanistan can achieve in the future.

"This is significant, certainly in the manner and by the margin as well. And the way that they played, at no time really, I think when we were batting, did we think we were running away with the game? We thought we had a decent total, but we had to bowl well and field well and the guys did that," Trott said.

"So, I think it's very pleasing and there's a lot of confidence that will hopefully come from this when competing against the bigger nations and it'll have a knock-on effect to all the other games, but not only in this World Cup, but for the future as well. Just what Afghanistan cricket can achieve," he added.

Trott certainly knows how the other side of the coin feels, having been part of the 2011 England World Cup squad that suffered shock defeats to Ireland and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on an in-form New Zealand side in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18.