[Watch] Every wicket of Jaydev Unadkat in his incredible 8-fer against Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat continued his incredible form in domestic cricket, picking up a sensational eight-wicket haul in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi on Tuesday.

Unadkat got off to a cracking start, becoming the first bowler in Ranji Trophy history to pick up a hat-trick in the first over. The left-arm seamer was absolutely relentless in his line and length as the opposition batters found it very difficult to survive and were dismissed LBW or caught behind and in the slip cordon.

The BCCI has now posted a video on its official domestic cricket Twitter handle that has every wicket taken by Jaydev Unadkat in his stunning eight-fer.

Here's the video:

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



claimed wickets against Delhi including a HAT-TRICK in the very first over



Sensational stuff from the Saurashtra skipper!



Follow the match bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…



#SAUvDEL | @saucricket | #RanjiTrophy | @mastercardindia 𝘿𝙊 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎! @JUnadkat claimedwickets against Delhi including a HAT-TRICK in the very first overSensational stuff from the Saurashtra skipper!Follow the match 𝘿𝙊 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎!@JUnadkat claimed 8️⃣ wickets against Delhi including a HAT-TRICK in the very first over 👏👏Sensational stuff from the Saurashtra skipper!Follow the match ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… #SAUvDEL | @saucricket | #RanjiTrophy | @mastercardindia https://t.co/qdPWKzNEpa

Jaydev Unadkat's efforts finally paid off with India comeback

For the past few years, Jaydev Unadkat has arguably been one of the best bowlers in domestic cricket and many felt that he deserved to play Test cricket for India again.

After 12 long years, the left-arm seamer finally got that opportunity in the second Test of India's series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Although the grass on the pitch wasn't as helpful as India thought, Unadkat still managed to trouble the Bangladesh batters.

Apart from his bowling, Unadkat also made some small but crucial contributions in both innings to help India script a remarkable win. It will be interesting to see whether the hat-trick against Delhi helps him seal his place in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad next month.

Pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to be back in the Test squad against Australia. With Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj too arguably ahead in the pecking order, it might come down to one spot between Unadkat and Shardul Thakur.

It remains to be seen if India trust Unadkat enough to allow him to contribute as a bowling all-rounder just like Thakur.

Poll : 0 votes