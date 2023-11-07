[Watch] Ex-SRH teammates David Warner and Rashid Khan engage in argument in AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

David Warner and Rashid Khan engaged in a heated argument during the 2023 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

The argument took place during the fifth over of Australia’s chase after some words were exchanged between Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitchell Marsh. Rashid also engaged in a chat with Warner, who was talking to Marsh and apparently unhappy with the Afghanistan spinner breaching his private chat.

Surprisingly, Warner and Rashid have played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise from 2017 to 2021.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Australia must chase 292 to register their highest successful chase in the 50-over World Cup. At the time of writing, Australia were 49-4 after 8.2 overs, with Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

Naveen-ul-Haq provided the first two breakthroughs by dismissing Travis Head (silver duck) and Mitchell Marsh (24 off 11). Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai bowled David Warner (18 off 29) before dismissing Josh Inglis for a golden duck.

Rashid Khan’s cameo helped Afghanistan post 291/5 against Australia in World Cup match

A clinical batting performance from Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan’s cameo helped Afghanistan post 291/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Zadran smashed an unbeaten 129 runs off 143 balls, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Rashid provided the late flourish with 35 off 18 deliveries, comprising three maximums and two fours. The duo also shared a 59* partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood emerged as the pick of the Australia bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/39, while Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa settled for one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan are coming in off the back of a hat-trick of wins in the 2023 World Cup. They recently defeated Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They beat the Dutch by seven wickets in their last outing.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side also beat defending champions England by 69 runs while defending 284. A win will boost their chances of a semifinal berth in the marquee ICC tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia lost their first two games against India and South Africa but came back strongly to register five wins on the trot. They beat England by 33 runs in their last game.

Follow AFG vs AUS 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.