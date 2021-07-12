Watch: "Eyes always on the ball, no matter what sport" - Ishant Sharma shows off his golf skills

Indian Test pacer Ishant Sharma is making the most of the team's three-week break by indulging in various fun activities in the UK. Like most of his teammates, the lanky fast bowler keeps his fans updated by sharing posts on his Instagram handle.

The Delhi Capitals cricketer recently shared a post in which he showed off his golf skills. The post also had a mini clip in which he hits the ball with good precision.

Ishant Sharma shared the following on his Instagram and captioned it:

"Eyes always on the ball, no matter what sport."

Ishant Sharma last appeared in Indian whites during the team's eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The whole Indian touring party has been on a break ever since.

They took a much-needed breather away from the bio bubble life and are currently spending quality time with their families in England.

The famed Indian pace attack of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable outing in the WTC final. It was one of the major talking points after the conclusion of the summit clash.

The trio will have to regroup and prepare well for the upcoming five-match Test series against England next month. Ishant Sharma has a good record in England, so his form will be crucial for Team India in the series.

Aakash Chopra feels Delhi Capitals will release Ishant Sharma ahead of mega auctions before IPL 2022

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) might most probably retain four players as they already have a strong core group.

Considering Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are automatic picks, he felt the management might choose either Prithvi Shaw or Shikhar Dhawan as the third player for retention.

Among foreign players, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is the best choice for DC.

"Delhi might want to retain four players. One will be Shreyas Iyer, secondly Rishabh Pant, but there can be a competition between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for the third retention," said Chopra.

According to Chopra, players like Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Ajinkya Rahane might thus be released after the current season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar