[Watch] Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma during IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warmup match

A fan breached security to meet India captain Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup warmup game between India and Bangladesh during the latter's innings. The incident occurred at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1.

In a video doing the round on X (formerly Twitter), a fan rushed to meet Rohit on the ground before being taken down by USA police. The batter seemingly asked the officers to go easy on him.

Watch the clip below:

Rohit Sharma arguably has the largest fanbase after Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old recently led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He also guided the Men in Blue to the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, where they lost to eventual champions England. He will now look to guide India to an ICC title after a decade-long gap. India won their last ICC trophy at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma on verge of major T20I landmark ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a major landmark ahead of the T20 World Cup. The right-hander needs 26 runs to become the only third player after Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to reach 4,000 runs in the format. He will look to reach the feat in style as India kick-start their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Rohit currently has 3974 runs in 143 innings (151 matches) at a strike rate of 139.97, including five centuries and 29 fifties. Kohli and Azam have 4,037 (109 inns) and 4.203 (112 inns), respectively.

Apart from the above record, Rohit can also become the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20Is. He currently has 190 maximums. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is second with 173 sixes, while Ireland captain Paul Stirling has 128 maximums in the top three list. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) and Jos Buttler (England captain) are joint fourth with 125 sixes each.

As far as the warmup game is concerned, Rohit scored 23 runs from 19 balls with the help of one six and two boundaries. India won the game by 62 runs.

Click here for IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warmup game scorecard.

